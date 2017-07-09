India maintained its lead at the top of Asian Athletics Championships 2017 medal tally when Sudha Singh ran her hearts out to win the 3000m Steeplechase on Saturday, July 8, at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

With seven golds, four silvers and nine bronzes, India have collected 20 medals, which is seven more than its tally reached in the previous edition. Athletics giant China, with 15 medals so far, will look to make use of the final day to stamp its authority over the rest.

The hosts, too, have a strong batch of athletes in action on the final day of the continental meet.

Neeraj Chopra in focus

All eyes will be junior world record holder Neeraj Chopra who will take the field for the Javelin Throw final in the evening session. The 19-year-old, who has a season's best throw of 85.63 that won him a ticket to Paris Diamond League last month, will be looking to smash the meet record of 83.27m set by Japan's Yukifumi Murakami in 2011.

Local favourite Dutee Chand, who won a bronze in Women's 100m, will feature in the women's 200m along with Srabani Nanda while Amiya Kumar Mallick, who has had a tough time, will look to qualify for the 200m final when he hits the track for the semi-final in the morning session. Tintu Luka will eye a medal in the 800m final.

Can G Lakshmanan bag his second gold?

Distance runner Lakshmanan, who won the Men's 5000m on the opening day, will be in action in the 10000m event, in which he collected silver in Wuhan, China, in 2015.

Heptathlon also reaches the final stages and India's Purnima Hembram is a serious contender for gold after some fine performances on Saturday.

Focus will also be on veteran Seema Punia, who will feature in the Discus Throw final in the evening. The 4x400 relay teams will also be in action.

[Doordarshan Sports will provide live TV coverage of the event, live streaming will be available on DD National's official Youtube Channel]

Schedule of events with Indian participation on Day 4 - Sunday, July 9

Morning session

1. Event: Heptathlon Long Jump

Time: 9:10am IST

Participants: Purnima Hembram, Liksy Joseph, Swapna Barman

2. Event: Women's 200m Heats

Time: 9:20am IST

Participants: Dutee Chand and Srabani Nanda

3. Event: Men's 200m semi-final

Time: 9:50am IST

Participant: Amiya Kumar Mallick

4. Event: Heptathlon Javelin Throw

Time: 10am IST

Participants: Purnima Hembram, Liksy Joseph, Swapna Barman

5. Event: Men's 4x400m Heats

Time: 10:30am IST

Participants: Muhammed Anas, Amoj Jaco, Arokia Rajiv, Sachi Roby, Mohan Kumar and Kunju Muhammed.

Evening session

1. Event: Women's Pole Vault final

Time: 5:30pm IST

Participant: KM Sangeetha

2. Event: Women's Discus Throw final

Time: 5:30pm IST

Participants: Seema Punia, Himani Singh, Kamalpreeet Kaur Bal

3. Event: Women's 200m final

Time: 5:40pm IST

Participants: Qualifiers from morning's heats

4. Event: Men's Long Jump final

Time: 5:45pm IST

Participants: Ankit Sharma, Samsheer, Siddharth Mohan Naik

5. Event: Men's 200m final

Time: 5:50pm IST

Participants: Qualifiers from morning's semi-final

6. Event: Women's 800m final

Time: 6pm IST

Participants: Tintu Luka, Archana Adhav and Lili Das

7. Event: Men's 800m final

Time: 6:10pm IST

Participants: Jinson Johnson, Vishambhar Keolkar

8. Event: Heptathlon 800m

Time: 6:30pm IST

Participants: Purnima Hembram, Liksy Joseph and Swapna Barman

9: Event: Women's 10000m final

Time: 6:40pm IST

Participants: L Suriya, Sanjivani Jadhav and Meenu

10. Event: Men's 10000m final

Time: 7:30pm IST

Participants: G Lakshmanan, Gopi Thonnakkal and Kalidas Hirave

11. Event: Men's Javelin Throw final

Time: 7:35pm IST

Participants: Neeraj Chopra, Davinder Singh Kang andAbhishek Singh

12. Event: Men's 4x400m relay final

Time: 8:25pm IST

Participants: Qualifiers from morning's heats

13. Event: Women's 4x400m relay final

Time: 8:50pm IST

Participants: Qualifiers from morning's heats