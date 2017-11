The winners of Asia Artist Awards 2017 were announced at the Jamsil Students' Gymnasium in Seoul on Wednesday, November 15. The winners include Seven Day Queen star Park Min Young and Fight For My Way actor Park Seo Joon.

Popular K-Pop groups, such as Crush, Mamamoo, Wanna One, NU'EST W, Monsta X and Bolbbalgan4, were also announced as the winners this year.

Also read Mnet Asian Music Awards 2017 predictions: EXO to win big at MAMA

Check out the complete winners list of Asia Artist Awards 2017:

Grand Prize (Daesang):

K-drama - Kim Hee Sun

K-Pop - EXO

Best Artist Award

K-drama - Park Hae Jin for Man To Man and Im Yoon Ah for The King In Love

K-Pop - SEVENTEEN

Best Star Award

K-drama - Park Seo Joon for Fight For My Way and Ryu Jun Yeol for A Taxi Driver

K-Pop - Zico and 7SENSES

Best Celebrity Award

K-drama - Lee Jun Ho for Good Manager and Park Min Young for Seven Day Queen

K-Pop - VIXX and Apink

Asia Star Award

K-drama - Suzy Bae for While You Were Sleeping

Best Icon Award

K-drama - Seo Kang Joon

K-Pop – Crush, Mamamoo and Hwang Chi Yeul

Best Entertainer Award

K-drama - Sung Hoon and Kim Tae Ri

K-Pop - NU'EST W, Monsta X and Bolbbalgan4

Best Rookie Award

K-drama - Ahn Hyo Seop for My Father Is Strange and Jung Chae Yeon for Reunited Worlds

K-Pop - Wanna One, Pristin and KARD

Popularity Award

K-drama - Do Kyung Soo and Im Yoon Ah

K-Pop – EXO

Best OST Award

Ailee

New Wave Award

K-drama - Choi Tae Joon, Gong Seung Yeon and Shin Hyun Soo

K-Pop - Snuper, ASTRO and The Rampage

Fabulous Award

K-drama - Park Seo Joon for Fight For My Way and Lee Joon Gi for Criminal Minds

K-Pop - EXO and Super Junior

Best Creator Award

Shin Won Ho for Reply series

Legend Award

Super Junior

Best Welcome Award

Lee Seung Gi

Asia Icon

Park Shin Hye

Best Choice Award

Min Hyo Rin

Lee Tae Im

Chae Bum Hee

Rising Star Award

JBJ

DIA

Jeong Se-woon

Gugudan

Momoland

Samsung Pay Award