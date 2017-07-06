The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has come up with a new policy which might vaporise the smiles on selfie enthusiasts' faces. According to the policy, a ban has been imposed on usage of selfie sticks in 46 site museums across the country.

Visitors to archaeological site museums like Taj Museum in Agra, the Indian War Memorial Museum in Delhi, Archaeological Museums in Konark, Hampi and others across the country have to leave behind their selfie sticks to enjoy a glimpse of the artefacts on display.

Site museums are the ones where ASI keeps in public view some of the 'small and movable antiquities' recovered from ancient sites. These museums often showcase the objects retrieved from the excavation site found during exploration, scientific clearances and conservation of monuments, said a report.

ASI sources have said that the decision was implemented keeping in view those instances where selfie sticks got too close to the artefacts on display.

The policy also says that although photography is allowed in all the museums free of cost, the public cannot use tripods, monopods or flashlights for the same. But the ones wanting to use these, especially for academic purposes, may have to take prior permission for the same.

Former culture secretary Jawhar Sircar told PTI - "I am of the opinion that technology cannot be stopped. ASI officials should understand that only opening a shop doesn't help, they should learn to smile at customers too. ASI is a custodian of Indian culture, not its owners and they should have an open spirit."