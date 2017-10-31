Ashish Nehra will draw curtains on his 18-year international cricket career as the lanky Delhi pacer will play against New Zealand in the first T20I on Wednesday (November 1).

The 6-foot giant's career might have been marred by injuries, but he played an important role in helping India win the 2011 World Cup, which will be one of his biggest achievements.

Nehra confirmed his decision of retiring from all forms of the game mid-October, and also said that he will not be playing in the lucrative Indian Premier League (IPL).

The pacer has his eyes on becoming an IPL coach if a chance comes along, but the veteran is not interested in a coaching role for Team India before 2019.

"(Ravi) Shastri and his team are doing a great job. Bharat Arun has great practical knowledge. I will look into IPL offers but I don't think will coach India before 2019," "The Times of India" quoted Nehra as saying.

He has played for a number of teams in the past, including Mumbai Indians, Delhi Daredevils, Pune Warriors India, Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad. It remains to be seen if any of the eight franchises in IPL 2018 will be interested in him as his experience of having played in the event can come handy from the sidelines.

The IPL 2018 is a far off, but the main question remain - will he play against New Zealand in the first T20? There is some stiff competition in the pacers department.

It would be embarrassing if Virat Kohli and co. opt not to play him. It might be just due to respect for Nehra that the team management will allow the 38-year-old a good send off, allowing him to play in front of his home crowd on Wednesday.

If that is the case, India might go in with three pacers, including Nehra, Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. The Indian team may comprise of three pacers and one spinner in the form of Yuzvendra Chahal in the 1st T20.