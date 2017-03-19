Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday claimed credit for the new Punjab government's decision to put a ban on red beacons in government vehicles and pass the Lokpal Bill. He said Captain Amarinder Singh-led government took a leaf out of Aam Aadmi Party's book.

"AAP has definitely changed politics. Captain Amarinder has denied red beacons and wants Lokpal now. We started this, we are glad that they are doing this. Had they brought Lokpal before, we would not have been in politics now," Kejriwal said, the Press Trust of India reported.

Kejriwal added that AAP volunteers should help the party leaders in Punjab to play the role of an effective Opposition and ensure the Congress party fulfils its promises. AAP won 20 seats in the state Assembly elections this year.

Punjab government's Cabinet decisions

Captain Amarinder Singh chaired his first Cabinet meeting on Friday following which he announced a series of decisions taken by Congress-led Punjab government: