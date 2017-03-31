There was a smile, a bit of humour as well; there were also plenty of questions, asked from all possible angles, but try as they might, the journalists gathered at Arsene Wenger's pre-match press conference on Thursday could not get an answer out of the Arsenal manager.

Ian Wright lashes out at Arsenal board and Arsene Wenger

So, is Wenger staying or going?

Well, we all know the answer, but Wenger remains adamant about keeping the news to himself for the moment, even throwing out a "it's a subject that's not completely sorted out yet," comment, right after saying "I have made a decision, and it is clear in my mind."

It is quite clear that Wenger's decision is going to be to sign a new contract with Arsenal – be that the two-year one that has been on the table for a long time or a one-year let's-appease-the-fans deal.

However, what Wenger (and that means Arsenal at the moment, because such is the weight and authority that the Frenchman wields at the club) is waiting for is the right moment to announce the deal.

There was a question put to Wenger about the fact that sources suggest the announcement will come forth after the Manchester City game.

Well, if that is to be the case, it is safe to say that Arsenal will make the "Wenger signs new contract announcement, only if the club manage to beat Pep Guardiola's side on Sunday (and it would be naïve from the club's point of view to think that the disgruntled fans will just accept it quietly, purely because it is on the back of a victory over a rival).

As it stands, and the way Arsenal have been playing, that looks like a tall order doesn't it.

How the Wenger and Arsenal board contract conversation might have gone: Arsenal board: Right then, Arsene, so what do you think. Think you can grace us with another two years? Arsene Wenger: I need to concentrate on the game this week, you know it is an important one. I'll let you know soon. A few months later: Arsenal board: So Arsene, uh, we were thinking, uh, if, uh, you have made the decision. Arsene Wenger (with a hint of a smile): Not quite, but I am almost decided. I can only tell you that whatever decision I make will be for the good of the club, because I care deeply about this club. Arsenal board: Oh, of course we know that. It's just that, after the latest result (take your pick with which one that might be) the fans are getting a little disturbed and there have been a few protests. So, if you could tell us, we'll put out a statement, asking the fans to get behind the club. Arsene Wenger: I'll let you know soon. A couple of weeks later: Arsenal board: So then, Arsene, what do you think? Arsene Wenger: I have made my decision, I will make the announcement soon. Arsenal board: So, what is the decision? Arsene Wenger: You know what it is. Arsenal board: Right then, that's good news. Cheerio! (Or the American equivalent of the word).

Arsenal and mental capitulation go hand in hand right now and after a dire performance against West Brom two weeks ago, where the players did not even seem to be bothered to try, it will take a big swing in performance to topple Manchester City, even this far-from-intimidating City side.

The Gunners, after all, have the worst record of the top six against the other top six teams this season and that comes as no surprise. Barring a terrific performance here or there, for the most part, over the last several years, Arsenal have been woeful against the big teams.

That one brilliant performance might come on Sunday, but what doesn't change is the fact that Wenger is stringing the fans along, when he really should have made an announcement several weeks ago.

Yes, when that announcement is made, there will be some uncomfortable moments; (assuming the decision will be a new contract) there will be protests, but to string the Arsenal fans along and tease them and keep them in suspense over his future, is frankly staggering.

On top of that, all this indecision is doing is creating an air of uncertainly around the club, with that uncertainty clearly affecting the players as well.

Wenger insisted the fact that his future is still "undecided" has had no bearing on the results, but four losses in the last five Premier League games – the worst run of the Wenger era – shows otherwise.

Arsenal are a club without direction or proper leadership at the moment.

Wenger has been allowed to take his time with a decision at the expense of the club's results, and while many will say if there is anybody that deserves to take his time with such a decision it is Wenger.

But then, as another man who seemed larger than life at his team – Sir Alex Ferguson – used to say "No-one is bigger than the club," and you cannot help but think that, at the moment, Wenger is.