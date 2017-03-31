Ian Wright was pretty scathing in his opinion over the current situation at Arsenal, regarding the future of Arsene Wenger.

Wenger continues to leave everyone in suspense over his future with the club, hinting at a possible stay without actually confirming anything

During his latest press conference, the Arsenal manager, again, admitted he had made up his mind, but a final decision on whether he would stay beyond the end of the season or not would not be announced quite yet.

That has, again, incensed some of the fans and one of them is the former Arsenal striker Ian Wright, who believes Wenger is being given too much power at the club.

"This is typical of the lack of leadership and direction at Arsenal," Wright, the former record goalscorer at Arsenal, told The Sun. "No one is making any decisions.

"Who's running the club? Arsene is, obviously."

Wright believes the Arsenal board members are not bothered enough to make a decision, with the former forward claiming all they seem to care about is making money, something Wenger has guaranteed over his two-decade stay.

"He's in the position where he can just do what he wants," Wright added. "He should be forced to say what he's going to do.

"Somebody upstairs should be telling him, 'Either you're staying or you're going. You must make an announcement.'

"Arsenal and the fans need stability over what is going to happen with the club's future. The people above Arsene, if there is anyone, need to sort everything out.

"They're fat cats, business people. The club's just a massive cash cow to those people."

The fans, at the moment, remain divided over what Wenger should do – stay or finally end his association – but what the lack of transparency is doing is only making matters worse.

"This wouldn't happen at any other club – but it is at Arsenal because the board are so happy and so relaxed.

"All they're doing is ignoring the way fans feel."