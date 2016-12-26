Arsenal are in desperate need of victory in the Premier League after losing their last two matches against Everton and Manchester City. However, the Gunners are going to be favourites for three points as they take on West Brom at Emirates Stadium on Monday.

Here is a prediction as to how the match might shape.

First half: Arsenal mean business from the first minute as they play some good football in the opening few exchanges, but West Brom goalie has not been tested much. Arsenal have enjoyed decent ball possession, but there is not many touches in the danger area.

Alexis Sanchez gets the first real chance of the game as the Chilean curls the ball, which misses the goal by a whisker. Arsenal look dangerous now, and West Brom defenders are holding the ground well enough to contain the likes of Theo Walcott and Sanchez, who are piling pressure. Their slick passing skill is causing West Brom problems.

Out of nowhere, it is Granit Xhaka, who fires a long shot, and the ball finds the back of the net, and the home team take lead in the 31st minute. It seems West Brom were sleeping as the Swiss player was not closed down quickly. West Brom, after the goal, begin to play better in search of goal, but their only chance on goal was handed to Salomon Rondon, who heads it straight to Petr Cech from close range.

Second half: Something seems to have changed for West Brom, as they come all guns blazing in the second half. Rondon uses his pace to get past Xhaka in the centre of the park and plays a good one two with Claudio Yacob. Rondon gets past Arsenal defence with his quick movement and goes for a shot, which hits the cross bar. That was scintillating from West Brom.

West Brom are not yet done, and Arsenal are under pressure, making errors on their passes, losing possession. Arsene Wenger is furious in the touchline with his players as Manchester City game flashes back where they were outplayed in the second half. Arsenal manager makes a good change in the second half, replacing Walcott and bringing on Olivier Giroud, and it works wonders with the Frenchman scoring just six minutes later with a header from Mesut Ozil's free kick in the 72nd minute.

Arsenal can heave a sigh of relief with a two goal cushion. After an early onslaught by West Brom in the first 15-20 minutes of the second half, it has been all quiet for the visitors, who does not get much chance in the remainder of the match. With Arsenal enjoying possession, and the game in home team's bag, Sanchez also gets his name on the scoresheet with a cool finish after West Brom makes an error at the back to hand the Chilean an easy goal.

That is the final action of the match as well, and Wenger heads back to the tunnel after a handsake with his opposite number Tony Pulis, who looks visibly disappointed.