Olivier Giroud looked at Henrikh Mkhitaryan's backheel goal that got everyone talking in wonderment and thought – what the Manchester United man can do, I can do better. And boy did he ever.

In a match that will now be known as the one where Olivier Giroud scored That goal, the Frenchman netted his best strike for Arsenal, or indeed in his career yet, as Arsene Wenger's men ran-out 2-0 winners in the Premier League.

With nothing short of a win needed, Giroud opened the scoring on 17 minutes for Arsenal in the most spectacular of fashion. Off a cross from Alexis Sanchez, Giroud produced the scorpion kick – as it is called now – of the most sublime quality, before Alex Iwobi added the safety goal in the second half.

This was a match that Arsenal were always in control of and never looked like gaining anything but three points from. But had there been any drama, what everyone would have still been talking about post the 90 minutes would have been the Giroud strike.

It was a work of art – from the first Arsenal touch to the final one. Lucas Perez won the ball inside Arsenal's box, with Hector Bellerin then passing the ball quickly on to Giroud. The Frenchman produced one of his deft backheels to find Granit Xhaka, before the Swiss midfielder, outstanding in this game, moved the ball onto Iwobi.

The Arsenal youngster found a pass to Alexis Sanchez on the Arsenal left. The superstar took his time before crossing for Giroud. Unfortunately, though, it looked like that cross might come to nought because it was clearly a yard or so behind the Arsenal striker. Never mind said Giroud. The 30-year-old, who has been ridiculed at times for his lack of pace and grace in movement, brought out the scorpion – or also the rainbow flick – somehow making such pure contact that the ball went in off the underside of the crossbar and in, giving Wayne Hennessey no chance of even thinking about making a save.

Giroud's celebration was one of sheer joy and disbelief, as the entire Emirates Stadium, as the goal was shown on the big screen on replay, produced a collective gasp at the sheer brilliance they had witnessed.

From that goal, it was a stroll for Arsenal, with the match done and dusted when Iwobi looped his header home in the 56th minute, ensuring the gap to Chelsea would stay at nine points.

