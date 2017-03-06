Much have been said and presumed about the possible fallout between Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger and the club's star forward Alexis Sanchez, in the recent days. Now, the Frenchman has taken to the microphone and given a piece of his mind to the news reports.

READ: It's the Wenger vs Sanchez cold war at Arsenal now!

Taking a cue from Donald Trump, Wenger has termed those reports as 'Fake news!'

"I'm not aware. Nothing at all," Wenger said in the press conference on Monday ahead of the club's big Uefa Champions League match against Bayern Munich at the Emirates.

"Completely false," added the Frenchman, on reports stating that Sanchez has had a huge fallout with him and the rest of his Arsenal team-mates and left midway during training sessions. "But I understand that you have to fill the newspapers and we respect that. And when you don't win the games it is not always down to real stories."

Speaking about the future of Sanchez, this is what Wenger had to say: "My relationship [with Sanchez] is honest and normal like with every player. Alexis Sanchez has 15 months on his contract so the decision will depend on Arsenal Football Club, not on anyone else."

Sanchez's present contract with Arsenal runs until June 30 2018. He took to Instagram on Monday to reveal his side of the story: "The true warrior fights not because he hates the ones in front of him, but because he loves those behind him. Let's go Gunners. The only failure is not trying," the Chilean wrote.

Meanwhile, the viral photo doing the rounds on Monday shows Wenger shaking hands with Sanchez during the training session...which is completely true!