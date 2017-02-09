Arsene Wenger is eyeing a move for Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart who is currently on loan at Italian club Torino as they look for a replacement for Petr Cech. Cech will then become the club's second choice keeper, should he decide to stay at the club beyond the current season.

There is no doubt that Cech is one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League, but the former Chelsea player has endured a tough season so far making a number of errors and missing a few easy saves.

His most recent mistake was over the weekend against his former club Chelsea, where he passed the ball straight to Cesc Fabregas as he made it 3-0.

Joe Hart's Manchester City career is basically over after Pep Guardiola said that the England international has no future at the club and with Hart keen to return to the Premier League and with Manchester City determined to get his £130,000-a-week wage off their books, they will be looking for potential buyers in the summer.

It has been reported that Manchester City will let Joe Hart go for a fee of around £15 million if it were to a Premier League club, but would be willing to let him go for a cheaper price if a club outside of England were interested in him.

Joe Hart is currently enjoying his time at Torino and while it was rumored that Torino were interested in signing him permanently in the summer, they cannot match his wage demands and Arsenal will face competition for his signature, as Liverpool have also shown an interest in signing him.

Liverpool have had their own goalkeeping problems this season first with Loris Karius and now with Simon Mignolet and are also looking at their options at the moment.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have a bigger goalkeeping conundrum as they have another keeper in Wojciech Szczesny who is currently on loan at Roma for the second season in a row and is doing really well at the moment with Roma sitting second in the Serie A table.

Arsene Wenger could make him his number one keeper next year, instead of buying Hart but if he doesn't, he will have to sell him.