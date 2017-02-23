Arsenal midfielder Santi Cazorla, who was supposed to return from injury in March, has been ruled out for the rest of the season on account of an unforeseen operation on his ankle. But the Spaniard is said to be in good spirits and is keen to make a comeback ahead of next season.

The news comes as a big blow to Arsenal who were expecting Santi Cazorla to be back next month.

Cazorla has not played since Arsenal's group stage encounter against Ludogorets, where he limped off with an Achilles injury. He was advised to go under the knife in December which ruled him out until March. With Arsene Wenger still struggling to find the right combination of midfielders, Cazorla would have certainly helped his cause.

This is not the first time Cazorla's ankle has been affected by injury as the 32-year-old has gone through several operations before. The Arsenal doctors have told him to focus on regaining his fitness for next season, meaning the Spaniard will not play a competitive match for the next 10 months.

Gunners had lost only one match when Cazorla was in the team.

Meanwhile, Arsene Wenger has extended Cazorla's contract for another year and if he can stay fit he will certainly play an integral part in Arsenal's next season.