Arsenal could be in for a season defining match when they host Hull City at the Emirates Stadium in the first match of the weekend. They could be in for a tough time as the new look Hull City team have been nothing short of brilliant under Marco Silva, as they managed a draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford and then defeated Liverpool 2-0 last week.

Arsenal, on the other hand, have once again seen their title hopes fade away after they suffered two back to back defeats first at home to Watford and then against Chelsea. And with the Premier League title far from reach, they need to defeat Hull City over the weekend or they could risk not qualifying for the Champions League.

If Arsenal fail to finish in the top four, the Arsenal fans would certainly call for Arsene Wenger to be sacked, and Paul Merson, a former Arsenal player himself, feels that if Arsenal end up losing to Hull City tomorrow, Wenger could be sacked this weekend itself.

"This is typical Arsenal. They will win 3-0, everything will be great again and Arsene Wenger will be the best manager in the world. The pressure is on, though, as if they lose this game I don't see how he can keep his job. It would be that toxic that I couldn't see him staying. Hull are doing very well but Arsenal tend to beat these teams" The Express quoted Merson as saying.

Another talking point leading up to the clash between Arsenal and Hull City is that Marco Silva has already defeated Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium once before during his time as manager of Greek side Olympiakos in the Champions League.

Before that Champions League match, Olympiakos had lost all of their previous 12 matches against English opponents, but the Marco Silva side managed to pull one of the biggest upsets in Champions League history and the Hull City supporters will be hoping he can mastermind another brilliant performance as they battle to stay in the Premier League.

Despite going into this match on the back of two impressive results and having a slight psychological edge, considering he also already defeated Arsene Wenger once, Marco Silva says this match is a different competition with different clubs and a different moment.

"Of course I have good memories of Arsenal. When I last played there, it was a great result for Olympiakos. But that was a different moment. This is a different competition and a different moment and different clubs. My last result there was a great experience and it is a fantastic stadium, but Saturday is a different moment" Silva said.