Arsenal's first leg defeat against Bayern Munich in the round of 16 came as no big surprise. However, the Gunners hit a new low with the 5-1 drubbing. In the process, Arsenal has become the first English team to concede 200 goals in the Champions League. If this does not prompt the Arsenal board or Arsene Wenger himself to effect a managerial change at the end of the season, then nothing will.

Arsenal were very much in the game in the first half as Alexis Sanchez levelled the scores soon after Arjen Robben opened the scoring for Bayern. However, Arsenal were forced to make a substitution in the second half as Laurent Koscielny injured himself and that was the turning point in the match.

Arsenal fans across the world were baying for Arsene Wenger's blood following the loss. Arsenal legend Martin Keown called it probably the lowest point in Arsene Wenger's 20-year stint and suggested Wenger must think about hanging up the boots.

Martin Keown had said earlier that he expects Arsene Wenger to stay on for another year at least giving Arsenal officials enough time to find an ideal replacement but after this result it does not looking like Arsenal can wait another season.

"I feel for Wenger now... it's embarrassing. They've been outclassed and outplayed and they did at a canter. It's 20 years and, seriously, Wenger now must be considering his future because that was embarrassing. I can't ever say I'd like to see him go; he's almost my football father. But he's an intelligent man and this is his lowest point ever," Keown said after the Bayern debacle.

Arsene Wenger has undoubtedly done a lot for the club since he took over in 1996 from winning the Premier League without losing a single game to consistently qualifying for the Champions League. Not to mention the number of world class players he cultivated over the years.

Martin Keown believes that if Wenger stays at Arsenal for long, he will undo whatever he has done at the club during his first eight years as manager.

"I fear for him really in terms of should he almost be protected from himself? I don't want him to be like a boxer who has been in the ring too long and taken too many punches, but this is 20 years of work here and you don't want to lose (that)."

"He's been magnificent for the football club no doubt but this is a massive low point for him and will only bring forward the change that looks ever likely at the end of this season. That decision will be made not now but at the end of the season."

Despite everyone calling for Arsene Wenger to be sacked, Keown feels that the Frenchman will have the final say on the matter.

"I think it will be him that makes the decision. I think the realization that that decision needs to be made is even more apparent after tonight's performance and you could see it almost in his eyes that he knows now, probably reluctantly, that he's going to have to hand over the reins to somebody else."

"It's been too many years of young players developing and waiting - where is that trophy? 2006 in the final, what has happened since then? Too hollow... the fans want a proper trophy. The intelligent thing is for the manager to find the right moment to leave and that's something I think the club will strongly look at, I'm sure."