Arsene Wenger has always been optimistic about Arsenal's title challenge every season, and every time that optimism fades away as the season progresses. That has been the case this season too.

Also read: Bayern Munich captain Philipp Lahm says he will retire after the current season

After Arsenal's defeat at the hands of Watford and most recently against Chelsea, their hopes for a first title since 2004 has once again come to an end with their aim once again this season set to be to qualify for the Champions League. Following their humiliating defeat against Chelsea, the Arsenal faithful once again asked for Arsene Wenger to be sacked.

However, former Arsenal defender and legend Martin Keown believes Wenger will sign a new contract with the club saying they are just waiting for the right time to make the announcement.

"The way that they are sort of losing their way now, the question comes again - does Arsene Wenger remain in the seat? Do they look to make a change? I just feel the way the club is so pragmatic in its decision making, I don't see Arsene leaving. Whether he should or shouldn't, I don't think it will happen. He will decide when he leaves the club.

"I do feel that is the situation and I do feel he has earned the right, in the same way that Sir Alex Ferguson did at Manchester United, to choose when he goes. I feel deep down he has already made his mind up to stay. It is just the timing of that announcement. Results like against Chelsea make that difficult for him to do" The Express quoted Martin Keown as saying.

Arsene Wenger's contract expires at the end of the current season and while Keown knows that the Arsenal fans will be unhappy with this news, he said this deal will probably be his last at Arsenal.

"He needs to continue to do well enough to stay in the job. If he gets in the Champions League once more and maybe wins a cup."

"I know people are dissatisfied with that and they feel change is necessary. But it could also go completely wrong the other way. I do feel he will sign that new deal but I also think it will be his last one and then Arsenal will look to make a plan" Keown was quoted as saying.