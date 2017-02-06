Long term Arsenal target Alexandre Lacazette has stated that he is finally ready to leave Lyon in the summer, after admitting that it's time for a change of scene. The Lyon striker has been on Arsenal's transfer wish list for quite a while now, and any club interested in securing his services will have to meet his buyout clause, which is set at £60 million.

Also read: Antoine Griezmann to Manchester United a done deal?

It was rumored that Lacazette was keen to leave Lyon last summer itself, with West Ham, Atletico Madrid and Paris-Saint Germain all said to have held talks with him. Arsenal failed with a £29 million bid. He would later go on to agree a new contract with Lyon until 2019.

Alexandre Lacazette has been superb in front of goal for Lyon for the last four seasons and has already crossed the 20-goal mark this season making it the fourth consecutive season he has done so.

His former teammate Samuel Umtiti moved to Barcelona at the start of the season and he admitted that if a chance to move to a bigger club presented itself it would be hard to turn down.

"I think that the right moment has arrived to leave. I think that this summer I will need a change of scenery and discover something else, still with the idea of advancing and progressing in terms of football and as a person. I will continue to work, in the hope that good opportunities will come this summer," The Daily Mail quoted Lacazette as saying.

Despite clubs like Arsenal, West Ham, PGS and Atletico Madrid interested in the French forward, Lacazette revealed that it would be a dream to play for Barcelona at some point in his career.

"Barcelona to join Umtiti? It is a very big club. They have extraterrestrials up front. It would be a dream. If that happens, great, but I am not here to say that I will take a place from Luis Suarez. But I would like to play for them one day" Lacazette was quoted as saying.