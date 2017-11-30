The CW supernatural drama series Arrow will not air on Thursday, November 30, as it is on a week-long hiatus before it returns with the remaining episodes of Season 6.

The show, which stars Stephen Amell, Katie Cassidy, David Ramsey and Emily Bett Rickards, has managed to garner impressive viewership with its new plot twist.

The new challenges faced by Oliver Queen and his friends have been keeping viewers on the edge. So, it will be difficult for fans to wait for a new episode.

The show will be back with Episode 9 of Season 6, titled Irreconcilable Differences, on December 7. The chapter will focus on a new mission for Team Arrow.

Check out the official synopsis for seventh episode below:

Quentin Lance is kidnapped by Black Siren and Cayden James, who are looking to trade Lance's life for a weapon of mass destruction. Oliver and Team Green Arrow must figure out a way to save Lance while still keeping the city safe.

Meanwhile, cast member Katie Cassidy said the backstory of Black Siren will be featured in the upcoming episode of The CW series.

"Yes, I think the more we learn about her backstory and what her relationship was like with Oliver, absolutely. I think it will make sense in the end and not necessarily make her as bad of a person. You might be like 'Oh, okay that makes sense.' Yes, I do think we'll know more," the actress told Comicbook.com.

Meanwhile, the preview for Arrow season 6 episode 9 hints at troubled moments for newlyweds Oliver Queen and Felicity Smoak.

Watch the promo below:

Click here to watch Arrow season 6 episode 9 online via live-streaming next Thursday, December 7, at 9 pm EST. The CW superhero series will also be available online here.