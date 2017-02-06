According to Torrent Freak shared the list of top movie downloads for the week. Torrent Freak is a website that specialises in putting up the lists of most downloaded movies in BitTorrent.

Arrival topped the list followed by Jennifer Lawrence's Passengers and Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange. Other movies in the list include La La Land, Resident Evil: The Final Chapter and Lion.

According to some critics, Oscar-nominated sci-fi, Arrival, is better than Interstellar. The film has Amy Adams, Jeremy Renner and Forest Whitaker in the lead. While film is nominated at the Academy Awards for Best Film, the makers were disappointed after Amy Adams failed to make The Best Actress cut.

Though Passengers did not go down well with the critics, the movie was placed second in the pirated list.

Last week, La La Land was the second most downloaded movie. However, the musical dropped to fourth spot this week. The film opened to great reviews and bagged prestigious awards at BAFTA and Golden Globe in the run up to the Oscars 2017.

Another Oscar nominated movie that debuted on the pirated list is Lion. The Dev Patel – Nicole Kidman starrer has also elicited good reviews. The film also features Sia Furler's song, Never Give Up.

Here is the complete list of top ten pirated movies of last week: (Data courtesy: torrentfreak.com)