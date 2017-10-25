Army Chief Bipin Rawat on Wednesday, October 25, strongly suggested that it's high time India had its domestic defense industry and stressed the need for better surveillance on both the east and west borders to keep check on China and Pakistan respectively.

Referring to the Uri and Pathankot terror attacks in 2016, General Rawat expressed his concern over the security at military installations.

The Army Chief said, "Security of our installations in hinterland is becoming a cause of concern because we keep getting reports about likelihood of some attacks on the lines of Uri and Pathankot in some of our bases."

Rawat also urged the private sector to aid the government in developing indigenous systems which would help the Indian defence forces to keep a strict vigil over the activities along the Indo-China and Indo-Pakistan borders.

The Center had earlier listed the need of indigenisation of defence manufacturing and placed it in priority.

Amidst the ongoing disturbance on the Indo-China border, Rawat's proposal for India's own domestic defense industry seems to be a backup plan to face any attacks in future.