Popular Bollywood singer Armaan Malik never fails to impress music lovers with his soulful voice. The 21-year-old, who has several hit songs to his credit, tasted success at a young age of 10.

Armaan's music video, Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon, starring Emraan Hashmi and Esha Gupta, was a big success and is one of the most watched music videos in India. He has performed many live shows and is set to go live at FLYP@MTV café in New Delhi on Friday, June 23, from 9 pm onwards.

Interview: Armaan Malik talks about Shah Rukh, Salman and his upcoming song with Sonu Nigam [VIDEO]

Take a look at 10 lesser known facts about the talented Bollywood singer.