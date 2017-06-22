Popular Bollywood singer Armaan Malik never fails to impress music lovers with his soulful voice. The 21-year-old, who has several hit songs to his credit, tasted success at a young age of 10.
Armaan's music video, Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon, starring Emraan Hashmi and Esha Gupta, was a big success and is one of the most watched music videos in India. He has performed many live shows and is set to go live at FLYP@MTV café in New Delhi on Friday, June 23, from 9 pm onwards.
Interview: Armaan Malik talks about Shah Rukh, Salman and his upcoming song with Sonu Nigam [VIDEO]
Take a look at 10 lesser known facts about the talented Bollywood singer.
- He is the youngest Dada Saheb Phalke Award and RD Burman Award winner at Filmfare
- He was a finalist on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs 2005
- He is the youngest Bollywood playback singer to perform live at London's Wembley Theatre
- Armaan has been singing songs in different languages such as Telegu, Kannada, Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi and English since he was nine years old.
- As a child, Armaan hosted Little Star Antakshari with Anu Malik and Juhi Parmar
- Armaan loves to go on a long drive to Marine Drive, simply to go off the grid
- Armaan has sung in around 200 commercials and jingles so far
- The singer dubbed for the character of an English boy in the Yash Raj Film 'My Name Is Khan'.
- In his early days, Armaan took his music lessons from Rita Kaul and Qadir Mustafa Khan
- He released his first solo album 'Armaan' at the age of 18 under Universal Music. His elder brother Amaal Mallik did the sound production of this album.