Vijay Deverakonda's Arjun Reddy has emerged as the big money spinner at the US box office in three days. The movie has made much bigger collection than Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar's Vivegam.

Along with its Telugu version Vivekam, Vivegam was released in 160 cinema halls in North America on Wednesday, August 24, a day before Arjun Reddy hit the screens. The movie was premiered in a large number of cinema halls on Wednesday night. Both the versions of the film collected $208,444 at the US box office in the preview shows, making it the biggest opener for Ajith in the country.

But the Ajith and Kaja Aggarwal starrer witnessed average collection in the theatres across the country on Thursday and Saturday. Vivekam and Vivegam have collected $327,858 together at the US box office in two days including premiere shows. Idlebrain Jeevi‏ tweeted: "#Vivegam collects $67,279 in 158 locations of USA on Friday and total gross is $327,858 "

On the other hand, the Vijay Deverakonda starrer was premiered in over 80 screens on Thursday night and it registered a massive response. Arjun Reddy collected $194,051 at the US box office in the preview shows and became one of the biggest opening Telugu movies of 2017 in the country.

Arjun Reddy showed decent growth in its collection on Friday and minted $252,296 at the US box office on its second day. Taran Adarsh tweeted: "Telugu film #ArjunReddy is WINNING HEARTS in USA... Thu $ 194,051, Fri $ 252,296 Total: $ 446,347 [₹ 2.86 cr]."

The Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directed film has gone to show even bigger leap in its business in the country on Saturday. If we are to go by the early estimates, Arjun Reddy has collected $263,000 at the US box office on Saturday, taking its three-day total to $709347. Idlebrain Jeevi‏ tweeted: "#ArjunReddy collects 263k from 77 locations in USA by 8 pm PST on Saturday. Total gross is $709k so far. Fantastic "

The huge collection of Arjun Reddy in the US has surprised many in the Telugu film industry. What is even more surprising is its collection in the Australia, which is not a big market for Tollywood movies. Arjun Reddy collected A$82,639 at the Australian box office in two days and its day-wise business is on par with that of Vivegam.

Taran Adarsh‏ tweeted: "Tamil film #Vivegam shows growth on Sat in Australia. Thu A$ 52,563 Fri A$ 50,103 Sat A$ 55,916 Total: A$ 158,582 [₹ 80.61 lakhs]." The trade analyst added: "Telugu film #ArjunReddy debuts at No 17 in Australia... Fri A$ 38,953 Sat A$ 43,686 Total: A$ 82,639 [₹ 42 lakhs].