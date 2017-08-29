Telugu movie Arjun Reddy has made a good collection at the US box office in the first weekend and topped the business chart for Indian movies, beating Ajith's Vivegam and Sidharth's A Gentleman.

Vijay Deverakonda's debut film Pelli Choopulu had surpassed the $1 million mark at the US box office to become one among the biggest Tollywood money spinners of 2015. Its huge success had created a lot of hype for Arjun Reddy. However, a few people in the industry were skeptic whether the movie would be able to compete with big ticket films like Ajith Kumar's Vivegam and Sidharth Malhotra's A Gentleman.

Arjun Reddy was released in over 85 screens across North America on August 25. The movie was premiered in several screens in the country a day before it hit the screens and garnered good response. A strong word of mouth boosted the collection of the film, which went from strength to strength on the following days.

Arjun Reddy has collected approximately $ 954,677 (Rs 6.10 crore gross) at the US box office in the first weekend. The break-up of its three-day collection is $194,051 in Thursday premieres, $252,416 on Friday, $308,656 on Saturday, $174,582 on Sunday. The film needs to collect over $45,000 to cross the $1 million mark in the country and it is expected to achieve this feat on its fourth day.

Vivegam was released along with its Telugu version of Vivekam in 160 screens across North America on August 24. The movie collected $208,444 at the US box office in the premiere shows held on August 23 and become the biggest opener for Ajith Kumar. But the film could not get the same response on the following, as the viewers apparently rejected it outright.

Vivegam and Vivekam have collected $452,263 together at the US box office in the first weekend and its per-screen average stands at $2,826. The breakup of its four-day collection is $208,444 in Wednesday premieres, $52,135 on Thursday, $67,279 on Friday, $89,872 on Saturday and $34,533 on Sunday.

On the other hand, the Raj and DK-directed Bollywood movie, A Gentleman, which was released in 135 screens across North America, was expected to do well in the country, but it failed badly. A Gentleman has collected $190,850 at the US box office in the first weekend. Idlebrain Jeevi tweeted: "Hindi film #AGentleman collects $54,238 in 134 locations of USA and total gross is $190,850 "