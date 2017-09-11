Arjun Reddy has made better collection than new releases at the US box office in its third weekend. The film has beaten the record of Gautamiputra Satakarni to become the fourth highest grossing Telugu film of 2017.

Arjun Reddy collected $1,591,864 at the US box office in two weeks and its collection was expected to be halted by Yuddham Sharanam and Meda Meeda Abbaayi in its third week.

But despite clashing with new releases, the Vijay Deverakonda-starrer continued to keep the cash registers ringing at the US box office on its third Friday and showed decent growth on Saturday.

Arjun Reddy collected $1,666,000 at the US box office in 16 days and shattered the lifetime record of Nandamuri Balakrishna's hit film Gautamiputra Satakarni, which minted $1,662,000 in the country.

The bosses of Nirvana Cinemas, which has acquired its theatrical rights and distributed the movie in the country, are all thrilled over its performance. They tweeted: "#ArjunReddy now officially crosses #GautamiPutraSataKarni in NorthAmerica and stands at all time Top 10 in NA! Overall Gross $1,666,000."

Arjun Reddy has become the fourth highest grossing Telugu movie at the US box office this year after Baahubali 2, Khaidi No 150 and Fidaa. Idlebrain Jeevi‏ tweeted: "#ArjunReddy crossed #GPSK USA gross ($1.662M) today to become 4th highest Telugu USA grosser this year after #BB2, #KN150, #Fidaa. "

Arjun Reddy has collected $92,370 at the US box office in its third weekend, taking its 17-day total collection to $1,681,996 (Rs 10.75 crore). Taran Adarsh‏ tweeted: "Telugu film #ArjunReddy continues to SHINE in USA [Week 3] Fri $ 25,484 Sat $ 44,870 Sun $ 22,016 Total: $1,681,996 [₹ 10.75 cr]"

Arjun Reddy minted $1.18 million at the US box office in its opening week and the distributors increased its screen count from 88 to 124 in its second week. After seeing these aspects, the movie was expected to cross the $2 million mark. But as per its current trends, the film will not be able to achieve this feat.