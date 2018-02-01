Vijay Devarakonda's Arjun Reddy has received a superb response in its world TV premiere and smashed the record of superstar Mahesh Babu's Spyder on the small screen.

Made on budget of less than Rs 5 crore, Arjun Reddy collected Rs 50+ crore at the worldwide box office in its lifetime and it earned over Rs 25 crore for its global distributors. The movie went on to become a game changer for the Telugu film industry by getting several awards. All eyes were set on how the film would perform on the small screen.

Star Maa, which acquired its satellite rights for a whopping price of Rs 3.50 crore, had its world TV premiere on January 21. Having garnered a good response, Arjun Reddy registered a TRP of 13.6 in its TV premiere. Rajiv Aluri, who is a PR for Star Maa Network, tweeted, "@TheDeverakonda 's #ArjunReddy Premiere delivers 13.6 TRP's "

Arjun Reddy has gone on to beat the record of Mahesh Babu's Spyder, which has got a TRPs of 6.7 in its world TV premiere on Zee Telugu. The response to the Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directed romance drama is close on the heels of the record of Jr NTR's Jai Lava Kusa has garnered the TRPs of 17.7 in its TV premiere on Gemini.

It should be mentioned here that the satellite rights of Arjun Reddy were initially sold out to Zee Telugu to a fair deal. But the TV channel reportedly backed out due to some obvious reasons. The movie has many scenes and dialogues, which are not suitable for TV audiences. It was rumoured that the channel wanted to chop them off, which reportedly did not go well with the makers of the film.

However, Star Maa chopped off some controversial scenes before its world TV premiere. This move disappointed many TV audiences, who took to Twitter after watching Arjun Reddy and blasted the TV channel for censoring it and deleting those scenes and dialogues.

Saideep Satya‏ @saideep_satya77

@StarMaa wtf better to not telecast #ArjunReddy full Of censor cuts.. Please dont telecast again u deserve only athadu to. Play infinite times #ArjunReddyOnStarMaa

Mohan Rakesh Kasturi‏ @mohanrakesh

Brutal murder of the soul of #ArjunReddy movie on @StarMaa. @TheDeverakonda please try to shift the satellite rights to some other channel. Else all those who are watching the movie for the first time on TV will troll ppl who are fans of the movie. #ban @StarMaa

Sushanth‏ @Sam143NTR