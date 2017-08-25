Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Telugu movie Arjun Reddy starring Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey, has received good review and rating from the audiences who call it modern Devdas.

Arjun Reddy is a romantic entertainer, which has been written by director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and produced by Pranay Reddy Vanga under the banner Bhadrakali Pictures. The movie has received an 'A' certificate from the censor board and its runtime is 3 hours and 7 minutes.

Arjun Reddy (Vijay Devarakonda) is a medical college student who is short tempered. He falls in love with his junior Preeti (Shalini Pandey), but the two break up after dating each other for a couple of years. Later, Preeti's father marries her off to another boy of her caste. What happens next forms the crux of the story.

The audiences say Arjun Reddy has an interesting love story, which is inspired from the real-life story. The movie is entertaining right from the beginning till end, but the second half is very lengthy.

Vijay Devarakonda has done a fabulous job and his performance is the highlight of Arjun Reddy. Shalini Pandey has also done justice to her role and her chemistry with Vijay is sparkling and sure to strike a chord with you. Kanchana, Sanjay Swaroop, Kamal Kamaraju, Gopinath Bhat, Jia Sharma, Amit Sharma, Priyadarshi, Bhuvan and Aditi Myakal are also assets of the movie, say the viewers.

Arjun Reddy has decent production values and Radhan's songs and background score, Raju Thota's picturisation and Sandeep's dialogues are the attractions on the technical front. Shashank's editing is also good, but he could have made it even better by trimming some portion in the second half of the film, say the viewers.

We bring you some viewers' verdict on the film shared on Twitter. Here is the live update of Arjun Reddy movie review and ratings by audience:

Sirasri‏ @sirasri

#ArjunReddy surprises, shocks, breaks and shakes. Collecting Rs 50 Cr will be a cakewalk, I feel. #ArjunReddy rewrites the opinions abt length of the film. Its 3:01 hrs but audience wouldnt have bothered even if it was 4 hrs. What a film!

SADDY‏ @king_sadashiva

#ArjunReddy Interval BLOCKBUSTER. Vijay Devarakonda Fantastic Actor Just the Holi scene is worth your Money. Goosebumps stuff #ArjunReddy #ArjunReddy: Intense, Bold and Entertaining.Even though its 3 Hours long,not a single boring moment.Vijay Devarakonda acted like a Superstar

ManiKICK‏ @ManiKick

Strictly for youth. The film will have a very big impact on Youth audience #ArjunReddy 1st Half is good and will take you to a different more. But the 2nd half is a bit disappointing when compared to the first half. #ArjunReddy Midway through the film, you feel it is getting lengthy and boring with too many repetitive scenes. The climax is well-handled #ArjunReddy One man show by Vijay Devarakonda in all aspects. He is perfect apt for Arjun Reddy role. He is Freaking Awesome as #ArjunReddy

Hemanth Kumar CR‏ @crhemanth

No matter what you think of #ArjunReddy, let this be inscribed on stone - #VijayDevarakonda. What an actor! What a fuckin awesome actor!!! #ArjunReddy - The tale of a modern Devdas. Trippy. Intense. Loooooooooong. Profound. So full of life. And I'm super thrilled for my friend Rahul Ramakrishna... he's terrific as Vijay's friend in #ArjunReddy. He is here to stay.

idlebrain jeevi‏ @idlebrainjeevi

#ArjunReddy interval now. Intense and pretty good. Never seen such a class, sophisticated filmmaker in Telugu. gusty film!

Watch Arjun Reddy official trailer here

RaJiV‏ @RajivAluri

#ArjunReddy ..1st half is Mind Fuc**ing Vijay Devarakonda is living in his character #ArjunReddy #ArjunReddy is so intense & hard hitting new kind of Telugu film..2nd half has the dip but worthy make. #VijayDevarakonda is AWESOME!!!

ֆαrkαr☯‏ @SarkarTweetz

Excellent 1st half with terrific dialogs,college scenes, ragging, love & above all its Vijay D Mass - completely targeted youth #Arjunreddy Average 2nd half. Overall SuperHit. It's Vijay D show all over. #ArjunReddy

Deepak #GoTS7‏ @KodelaDeepak

#ArjunReddy is like having a one long wild fantasy. Adhiripoindi 1st Half. Highly lengthy 2nd half needs trimming especially considering it is a positive ending. #ArjunReddy

Sai Rajesh‏ @sairazesh

#ArjunReddy 1 hour over - Hard Hitting - Superb- first of its kind #ArjunReddy - 1st Half - Superb...A real path breaking film....Telugu cinema will never be same after ARJUN REDDY... I am personally connected to "Arjun Reddy" .... For me its a Classic......I dont give a damn about commercial aspects... #ArjunReddy

Censor Reports‏ @CensorReports

#ArjunReddy - A - 187mins Blockbuster First Half Sensational Second Half 3.5/5 - Bold But Beautiful.

Naveen‏ @Naveen5665

Extraordinary First Half... CULT Cinema..YOUTH Must Watch Devarakonda Vijay Sai #ArjunReddy 2nd Half Kuda Same Range..Rahul Ramakrishna Kummutunnadu.. Good Second Half..Bit Lengthy #ArjunReddy Strictly YOUTH Cinema..Family Tho Velte Sai..Sai..

Siddhu Manchikanti‏ @TravelwithSid

Dont want to write a lot on #ArjunReddy ,This movie will haunt U for days.Espcly 2those hu were in true love atleast once in their lifetime

Madhura Sreedhar @madhurasreedhar