Telugu film Arjun Reddy, which is making a good collection, has been allegedly leaked online and the full movie download is set to eat into the movie's prospects at the box office.

Arjun Reddy is a small budget romance drama featuring Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey. Amidst good hype and huge promotions, the movie was released in a good number of cinema halls on August 25. The film has been allegedly leaked online on the same day of its release in the theatres and the link to the full movie download was apparently circulated on the social media.

A notorious Tamil gang has allegedly recorded the full movie during its screening in a foreign country on its opening day. They released the full movie for download on its websites, which offers six different version of the film with sizes varying from 2.4 GB to 200 MB.

Later, the full movie of Arjun Reddy was made available for download on some other websites and the links for the same were circulated on the social media. The makers of the film, who have taken several measures to curb piracy, were successful in stopping its download to some extent, but they could not take down the entire files.

Thousands of movie goers have apparently downloaded the full movie of Arjun Reddy and watched it in the last 36 hours. A viewer, who watched the pirated copy of the film, said the picture quality is not good, as it has apparently been recorded using a cell phone. You cannot hear dialogues properly, as the loud cheers of the audience in the theatre butt in every now and then.

Arjun Reddy is a sentimental romance drama and dialogues, background score and good picturization add to the viewing experience. The pirated copy is ersatz. So it should be better watched in the cinema hall, added the viewer.

Written and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Arjun Reddy revolves around the story of a successful ortho surgeon (Vijay Deverakonda), who becomes an alcoholic following his breakup with his girlfriend (Shalini Pandey). The story of the film, which is partially based on real-life, has struck a chord with audience and critics.

Arjun Reddy has been produced with a budget of Rs 12 crore by Pranay Reddy Vanga under the banner Bhadrakali Pictures. Its global theatrical rights have fetched Rs 6 crore for the producer. The movie has collected approximately Rs 15 crore gross at the worldwide box office in two days. The film has returned around Rs 7 crore for its distributors.

Arjun Reddy has not just recovered 100 per cent of the investments of its distributors but has also earned a small share of profit in just two days. Its distributors and makers are hoping the film would fetch them a massive amount of money in the coming days. But the full movie download is posing a big threat to its collection at the box office.