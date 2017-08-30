Arjun Reddy is continuing its dream run even on weekdays and crossed the mark of $1 million at the US box office on its fourth day. It is the second film for Vijay to achieve the feat after Pelli Choopulu.

Vijay Devarakonda's debut film Pelli Choopulu had surpassed the $1 million mark at the US box office and created a hope for the small budget filmmakers. Now, his second film Arjun Reddy has reiterated the fact that a movie does not need a superstar or big budget if it has good and impressive.

Having decent hype and promotion, Arjun Reddy was released in 85 screens across North America on August 25. The movie received a good response in the premiere shows and it went from strength to strength on the following days. The film had collected $954,677 (Rs 6.10 crore gross) at the US box office in the first weekend.

The Vijay Devarakonda and Shalini Pandey-starrer also fared well at the ticket counters on Monday and collected $46,328 to take the total collection to $1,007,767.

Vijay's Pelli Choopulu had surpassed the mark of $1 million at the US box office in 22 days and it was the fastest $1 million grossing small budget Telugu film in the country. Now, Arjun Reddy has beaten this record in just four days. Idlebrain Jeevi‏ tweeted: "#ArjunReddy collects $46,328 on Monday in USA and total gross is $1,007,767. Fastest $1M for a small budget Telugu film in USA."

Arjun Reddy has shown a big jump on Tuesday and its collection is likely cross $100,000 at the US box office on its fifth day. Idlebrain Jeevi‏ tweeted: "#ArjunReddy collects $84k from 81 locations on Tuesday by 11 PM EST! "

Considering its current pace of collection, grossing $2 million seems to be a cakewalk for Arjun Reddy, which is expected to the club in the coming days. The movie is surely making full use of Vijay Devarakonda's popularity and has also given a big break to debutante director Sandeep Reddy Vanga.