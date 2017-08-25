Vijay Devarakonda's Arjun Reddy made massive collections at the US box office in the premiere shows on Thursday. The film also received a superb response in theatres across India on Friday.

Vijay Devarakonda's last outing Pelli Choopulu was a small-budget film, but went on to become a blockbuster success at the box office. The movie created history by crossing the $1-million mark at the US box office. Its success had created a huge demand for the theatrical rights of Arjun Reddy, which were sold for record prices.

Nirvana Cinemas‏, which bagged its overseas distribution rights, released Arjun Reddy in 85 screens across North America. The Vijay Devarakonda-starrer premiered in over 80 screens in the US on Thursday night and received superb response.

As per early estimates, Arjun Reddy has collected $170,000 at the US box office in the preview shows. It is record amount for a young hero like Vijay.

The bosses at Nirvana Cinemas say Arjun Reddy will cross $200,000 at the US box office in the preview shows. They tweeted: "#ArjunReddy collects $170k from @usa premiers upto 12 PMEST. Racing towards $200k at premiers. @VjDevarakonda."

Arjun Reddy had had a good advance booking in theatres across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and other parts of India, and it has now seen fantastic response. The movie witnessed 100 percent occupancy in some centres in the morning show.

Andhra Box Office‏ tweeted: "#ArjunReddy off with a Sensational start last night. Crazy crowds at theatres even in Districts. HUGE START for its moderate costs."

Arjun Reddy garnered positive talk from the audience and the strong word of mouth created a huge demand for its tickets. Hence, the makers increased its screen count in some areas on its opening day.

Haricharan Pudipeddi‏, a journalist from down south, tweeted: "Extra shows added for #ArjunReddy in Satyam. Houseful on Friday and Saturday. One show for Sunday sold out. Craze is super real."

The Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directed romance drama is expected to see a big jump in its collections in the afternoon and evening shows. Arjun Reddy should do good business at the worldwide box office on the first day and may become on the biggest openers of Tollywood in 2017.