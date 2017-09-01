Arjun Reddy starring young actor Vijay Deverakonda has surpassed the mark of Rs 30 crore gross at the worldwide box office in the first week and fetched a big profit share for its producers in seven days.

Arjun Reddy is a small budget movie with no superstars in the lead roles, but its promos had grabbed many eyeballs across the globe before its release. The controversy surrounding its lip-lock poster had also got it good attention. But the trade analysts were a bit skeptic about its performances as it locks horns with big ticket movies like Vivegam starring Ajith Kumar and A Gentleman starring Sidharth Malhotra.

The Vijay Deverakonda-starrer opened to massive in the US premieres on Thursday as well as around the world on its opening day. Arjun Reddy collected Rs 8.10 crore gross at the worldwide box office on the first day and earned Rs 4.60 crore for its distributors. The opening day collection was much bigger than some established actors in the Telugu film industry.

A strong word of mouth boosted its collection on Saturday and Sunday. Despite clashing with Vivegam and A Gentleman, Arjun Reddy collected Rs 21.30 crore gross at the worldwide box office in the first weekend. The theatrical rights were sold for Rs 6 crore and the movie earned them Rs 11.45 crore, which is almost double of their investments. The film became a profitable venture for them in just three days.

The Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directed film maintained rock-steady on Monday and went on to set a record by crossing $1 million mark at the US box office in four days. This is a big achievement for Arjun Reddy, as some superstars' movies struggled to cross this mark in their lifetime. The film fared well at the ticket counters across the world on other weekdays too.

Arjun Reddy is estimated to have collected approximately Rs 13 crore gross at the worldwide box office on the weekdays and its total global collection has reached Rs 34.30 crore gross in the first week. The film has earned Rs 18.50 crore for its distributors. Besides recovering their investments, the movie has provided 200 percent profit to distributors.

The word of mouth is growing stronger with each passing day and it has also increased the demand for Arjun Reddy. Realising the pulse, the distributors have added some extra screens in some regions and it is expected to continue to it dream run. But Balakrishna's Paisa Vasool, which hit the screens today, is posing a threat for the movie.