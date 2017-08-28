Arjun Reddy starring Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey has made a superb collection at the worldwide box office in the first weekend and has become a blockbuster in just three days.

Vijay Deverakonda made his debut as hero with Pelli Choopulu, another blockbuster. The movie's success has created a lot of hype and curiosity about Arjun Reddy. The makers of Arjun Reddy also did good promotion for the film, which was released in a good number of cinema halls on August 25. The movie had a decent advance booking for its opening day.

The Vijay Deverakonda starrer was premiered in over 80 screens in North America on August 24 and fared well at the US box office. A strong word of mouth helped it get a fantastic opening at the ticket counters across the globe on Friday. Arjun Reddy collected Rs 8.20 crore gross at the worldwide box office on the first day and Rs 4.50 crore on the day followed.

The Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directed romance drama remained rock-steady on Saturday and Sunday. Arjun Reddy has collected approximately Rs 13.46 crore gross at the box office in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and other parts of India in the first weekend. The film has earned Rs 7.39 crore for the distributors in these areas in three days.

Arjun Reddy has collected $9,28,000 at the US box office in the first weekend and this number is likely to go up when the final figures are announced. The movie also minted A$111,521 at the Australia box office in three days. Taran Adarsh‏ tweeted: Telugu film #ArjunReddy - AUSTRALIA... Fri A$ 38,953 Sat A$ 43,686 Sun A$ 28,882 Total: A$111,521 [₹ 56.62 lakhs] @Rentrak

Arjun Reddy collected approximately Rs 18.98 crore gross at the worldwide box office in the first weekend. The movie is estimated to have earned Rs 10.42 crore for its distributors in three days.

Arjun Reddy is reportedly made on a small budget of Rs 12 crore and it has fetched Rs 6 crore to its producers through the sale of its global theatrical rights. The movie has not just recovered 100 per cent of the investments to its distributors, but also got 73.66 per cent of profits.

Here are the details of the area-wise earnings of the distributors of Arjun Reddy. The numbers may not match with the figures released by its distributors and makers. All the figures are in Rs and crore.