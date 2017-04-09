Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal landed in trouble after an FIR has been filed against the actor for physically assaulting a person in Delhi. A man named, Shobhit, has filed a complaint against the actor, who was last seen in Sujoy Ghosh's Kahaani 2, accusing him of assault.

Arjun was doing a DJ gig at a five star hotel in Delhi when the incident happened. The actor got angry after he saw Shobhit taking his pictures, News 18 reported. Arjun then snatched Shobhit's camera and hurled it at him, leaving him injured.

"I don't know why Arjun Rampal threw the camera at me," Shobhit told News 18. According to him, the incident took place at around 3.30 am. He further claimed that "police is not cooperating at all."

Shobhit's friend, who witnessed the incident, said, "my friend was dancing, Arjun Rampal hurled the camera at my friend's forehead and he got injured."

Shobit then filed a complaint against the Rock On actor and got his medical examination done. The Delhi Police is currently said to be investigating the case.

On work front, Arjun will next be seen in Ashim Ahluwalia's Daddy. The film is a biopic based on the life of infamous gangster-turned-politician, Arun Gawli.

Watch Daddy's official teaser: