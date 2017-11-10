Indian cricket legends Kapil Dev and MS Dhoni are currently in Kolkata, shooting for a TV Commercial (TVC) directed by Bengal film industry's veteran actor-director Arindam Sil. There couldn't have been a better venue than the iconic Eden Gardens in the city of joy, for the shoot.

Rarely have we witnessed the 1983 World Cup winning captain Kapil Dev and the 2011 ICC World Cup winner MS Dhoni share the field together.

"This has been one of the most memorable days of my life. Having the two World Cup winning captains together in the mecca of Indian cricket, Eden Gardens, is inexplicable," said Arindam, one of the finest personalities in the Tollywood industry.

"This is the first national TVC I am directing for and I couldn't have asked for a better start," he added.

How the two veterans fared in the shoot

"It's great to work with them. They are so gentlemanly and humble. As people grow, they get more humble. Dhoni and Kapil paaji were pushed to the limits by me during the shoot, but they never complained. Their motto was like whatever I say, we have to do it!

"Kapil Dev bowled like a magician in the field, and those of us shooting, felt that the same India cricket team skipper of the 1980s returned to action. He also kept batting with the children continuously.

"MSD, meanwhile, started interacting with the kids. He also amazingly started mentoring them on the proper batting stance to showing the right level of aggression with the bat, even though that was not in the script.

"They are not only good cricketers, but also good actors. Dhoni, especially, is an extraordinary actor! Dhoni never had to take any retakes and paaji was absolutely raw and unpredictable. Nobody knew what reaction would come from him at what point."

Enter the legend who made all of this possible

"Last but not least, I would like to thank Sourav Ganguly because he gave us the opportunity to allow the shooting to take place at the Eden," continued Arindam.

"When I approached Dada with the idea and our plans, the prompt reply from the CAB President was, 'Yes, please go ahead!'

"I'm actually feeling very lucky and blessed. I can only thank God and my producer, Soumik Haldar. The TVC will release alongside Padmavati [starring Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh]," the 53-year-old film veteran added.

Check out the moments from the shoot:

Clash of the titans !!! Shoot started. Dream come true to be shooting at the Mecca of cricket #Edens with two giants of Indian Cricket. pic.twitter.com/cu8QNV8rPD — Arindam Sil (@silarindam) November 9, 2017