Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have been painting the town red with the aww-dorable romance as the couple is seen sharing cute pictures on Instagram and is spotted at various locations. Rumour has it that the love birds are taking their relationship to the next level, hinting that the 20-somethings are engaged.

Malik, 24, and Hadid, 21, have been going strong in their relationship and the duo has been fueling engagement speculations since Malik was spotted with the tattoo writing that reads love on the knuckles and Hadid was seen wearing a gold band on her ring finger. Is this signalling that the two are finally engaged?

According to HollywoodLife.com, fans have to wait for this couple's wedding bells. A source clarifies to the website that the couple is not engaged. "Zayn and Gigi are definitely NOT engaged, sometimes a tattoo is just a tattoo, and a ring is just a ring! They're both still so young right now, so marriage isn't on the cards just yet — plus they are both really super focused on their careers right now, they don't have time for distractions."

However, the insider adds that they will not be surprised if they receive an engagement invitation. "I wouldn't be surprised though if an engagement is on the cards in the future however. They are absolutely crazy about each other, and head over heels in love. They're a great couple, super chill and adorable."

The American model and ex-One Direction singer have been dating for more than a year now. And they are evidently very happy with each other as they continuously post the cutest PDA pictures on their social media handles. They even spent the holidays together.

A photo posted by Zayn Malik (@zayn) on Jan 3, 2017 at 2:58pm PST

While Malik recently released a song in collaboration with Taylor Swift for Fifty Shades Darker, Hadid has just left to join the crew of Oceans Eight to shoot for the film.