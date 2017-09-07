Mithali Raj is one of the best Indian women cricketers to have ever played the sport, and she rose to further fame while leading the nation to a historic World Cup 2017 final in England.

With it, Raj increased her fans following on the social media, which can sometimes be a curse as well.

Mithali got a taste of that firsthand when she posted an image of her with three other friends on Twitter. She can be spotted wearing a black spaghetti top in the image.

The attire did not go down well with some Twitterati, and she was slammed from various quarters on the social media for the dress.

Some of them felt she should delete the image, while others questioned her "dressing sense." One of them even went on to ask if she is a "porn star."

And then there were a number of level-headed fans who took on the trolls, stating that there was nothing wrong with the dress.

This is not the first time Mithali has been subjected to such trolling. She had been in the headlines when a Twitter user spoke about her sweating in a photograph she had posted few weeks ago.

The India captain gave a fitting reply: "I m where I m because I sweated it out on d field! I see no reason 2 b ashamed f it, when I'm on d ground inaugurating a cricket academy. [sic]"

The cricketer does not mind giving it back to people, and this was witnessed once again a few months ago when a reporter asked about her favourite India male player.

She had then said: "Do you ask the same question to a male cricketer? Do you ask them who their favourite female cricketer is? I have always been asked who's your favourite cricketer but you should ask them who their favourite female cricketer is."

It will be interesting to see how Mithali responds to these trolls:

Here are those insulting tweets

Delete it mam it's not good!

people idolize you but this dressing sense doesn't is ?? — NoOne (@MyselfKing12) September 6, 2017

are you porn star???? Have you any respect? — awais (@awaiss11111) September 6, 2017

At is this exposing. Ur are a inspiration. Please remove it mam — s.RAMANJANEYULU (@sRAMANJANEYULU5) September 6, 2017

Dis is not good mithali, your the best capten in women cricket team plz Remove the photo your one of the inspiration women.... — Hari (@badavathhari) September 6, 2017

there is no difference between you and sunny leone . — ♥_URDu SaD Poetry_♥ (@Silent_ZinDaGe) September 7, 2017