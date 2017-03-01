Looks like Yeh Hai Mohabbatein hunk Aly Goni (Romi) and his co-star Krishna Mukherjee (Aaliya) are indeed in a relationship.

After repeatedly denying dating rumours, some hot pictures of the two have been posted on Instagram, which will surely make one believe that they are deeply in love with each other. Aly recently celebrated his birthday and Krishna posted a hot picture of them. Not just that, Krishna was present when Aly's family came to meet him for his birthday, which further hinted that the couple was all set to take their relationship to the next level. The actress also attended his birthday bash, which saw the presence of his close friends.

Last year, rumours were rife that the actors were dating in real life and spent a lot of time together on the sets when not shooting. In fact, rumours also had it that Krishna was often found in Aly's make-up room and they waited for each other to pack up and leave together.

The rumours had miffed the actor, who told the Times of India that he and Krishna were just good friends. "I have always been open about my relationship. I would have admitted to it if I were in a relationship. We are just good friends and have gone out a couple of times. That's enough for people to spread such rumours," Aly had said.

Throwing some light on whether there would be any possibly of taking the friendship to the next level, Aly had said that he was scared of falling in love again since his last relationship didn't work out. Aly was earlier in a relationship with Natasa Stankovic of Bigg Boss 8 fame. The couple parted ways in 2015 after dating for over a year.