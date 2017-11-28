Samsung is tight-lipped on its upper mid-range smartphones Galaxy A5 (2018) and Galaxy A7 (2018) but several details, including tentative release schedule, specifications and design have been leaked over the last few weeks. More images of the purported handsets have been published on the internet, giving a hint of how they will look like even if they are not the final renders.

The alleged pictures of the Samsung Galaxy A5 (2018) and Galaxy A7 (2018) leaked by a third-party case maker have been published on Slashleaks. The devices are seen to be having Infinity Display and bezel-less screens, which is in sync with earlier reports. However, the leaked renders are unofficial, which means one has to take it with a pinch of salt.

The South Korean technology company is expected to unveil both the Galaxy A5 (2018) and Galaxy A7 (2018) by the end of this month or early next month. The handsets have been cleared by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), Bluetooth SIG and Wi-Fi Alliance, hinting that they would arrive soon.

Expected specifications of Samsung Galaxy A5 (2018)

The Samsung Galaxy A5 (2018) may feature a 5.5-inch AMOLED screen with full HD+ (2160x1080p) resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio, an Exynos 7885 processor clocking at 1.59 GHz, an Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system, a 4GB RAM and Bluetooth 5.0 support. It is also expected to have a 32GB storage (with microSD card slot), and an IP68 certification for dust and water resistance.

Expected specifications of Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018)

The device is expected to sport a 5.5-inch full HD display, powered by an Exynos 7885 processor, comes packed with a 4GB RAM and a 32GB of internal storage, and mounts a 16MP rear camera with autofocus and LED flash and a 16MP selfie camera.