Rumours were rife that Sidharth Malhotra and Rani Mukerji will team up for an upcoming Yash Raj Films movie. However, the actor denied the rumours.

A leading daily had reported that Rani will make a comeback in a movie with Sidharth. Tentatively titled as Hichki, the movie will be produced by YRF, the report added. Sidharth shared the article on Twitter with a caption: "Note to journalist – this is complete fiction".

The report had also quoted Sidharth as saying: "I would not deny the fact that I did go to Yash Raj but nothing is locked yet. At this point of time, I can't talk about anything as nothing is confirmed. There is no paper work done, nothing has been locked. I would love to work with Rani. It's my dream to work with her."

However, Sidharth cleared the air and denied the buzz on Twitter. Rani was last seen in Mardaani. There were also reports about Rani doing a Mardaani sequel.

Sidharth's last film was Baar Baar Dekho, where he was paired opposite Katrina Kaif. The movie tanked at the box office.

Note to journalist- this is complete fiction ! pic.twitter.com/31jqwZf8aI — Sidharth Malhotra (@S1dharthM) 27 February 2017

Sidharth has recently started shooting for his upcoming movie Ittefaq– a remake of the 1969 murder mystery– opposite Sonakshi Sinha.