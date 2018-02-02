If you are one of those who wanted to own an iPhone but couldn't due to its price, you can consider this deal. Apple is selling its refurbished iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7, and iPhone 7 Plus at attractive prices.

The refurbished iPhone 6s Plus 32GB storage is now available at $469 on Apple website while the original version comes with a price tag of $549. It has a 5.5-inch LED-backlit IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with 1,080x1,920 pixels (401 ppi pixel density), an A9 chipset, an iOS 9 (upgradable to iOS 11.2), a 2GB RAM, a 16GB/32GB/64GB/128 GB storage, and a 2,750mAh battery. In terms of camera, it mounts a 12MP main camera with f/2.2 aperture, 29mm, 1/3", 1.22 µm pixel size, phase detection autofocus, OIS and dual-LED dual-tone flash, and a 5MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture and 31mm lens.

The refurbished iPhone 7 is priced at $499 for the 32GB ($549 for the original), $589 for 128GB ($649 for the original), and $679 for the 256GB variant. The device sports a 4.7-inch (diagonal) LED‑backlit widescreen with Retina HD and 1,334x750p resolution (326 ppi pixel density), powered by a 64-bit architecture-based A10 Fusion chip with M10 motion coprocessor, and runs iOS 10.0.1 operating system (upgradable to iOS 10.3.2). It also has a 2GB RAM, a 32GB/128GB/256GB internal memory, a 1,960mAh battery, a 12MP main camera with f/1.8 aperture, digital zoom (up to 5x), optical image stabilisation, six-element lens and Quad-LED True Tone flash, and a 7MP front-snapper with ƒ/2.2 aperture and auto image stabilisation.

Apple also sells the refurbished iPhone 7 Plus at $599 for the 32GB variant ($669 for the original) and $689 for the 128GB ($769 for the original).

The device sports a 5.5-inch (diagonal) LED‑backlit widescreen LCD Multi‑Touch display with IPS technology and 1,080x1920p resolution (401 ppi pixel density), powered by an A10 chipset, runs iOS 10.0.1 operating system (upgradable to iOS 11.2), comes packed with 3GB RAM and 32/128/256GB storage, and houses a 2,900mAh battery. In terms of battery, the handset has a dual 12MP main camera (ƒ/1.8 aperture, 28mm, 1/3", OIS) + 12MP (f/2.8 aperture, 56mm, 1/3.6), Optical zoom at 2x, digital zoom up to 10x, OIS, six-element lens and Quad-LED True Tone flash, and a 7MP front-snapper with ƒ/2.2 aperture and 32mm lens.