Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover tied the knot last April and the recent buzz is that the couple is expecting their first child. Though the actress has not said anything regarding the reported pregnancy, a source close to her spoke about it.

The buzz of Bipasha's pregnancy has been doing the rounds for quite some time now, and when Mumbai Mirror asked the actress about it, she said: "Karan and I love babies, but we still need to travel freely, enjoy our alone time together and plan the arrival of our baby carefully."

However, a source told the daily that the diva is quite seriously planning a baby and could even be pregnant. "She is only attending events and has informed her team that she does not want to take up any new projects at the moment because she wants to focus on starting a family," the source added.

Bipasha, who is currently not doing movies, will be seen in Salman Khan's Da-bangg tour.

The reports of her pregnancy now seem to have caught Bipasha's attention and she slammed the reports on social media.

The curiosity about me being pregnant...is sweet and a tad annoying. I am sorry to disappoint the ppl who are so eager for this to happen. — Bipasha Basu (@bipsluvurself) March 28, 2017

We are not planning to have a baby right now.When we do plan..it will be joyous news which we will share with our well wishers then. — Bipasha Basu (@bipsluvurself) March 28, 2017