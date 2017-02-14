Space X and Tesla CEO Elon Musk is known for his futuristic visions and we witnessed his crystal-ball predictions for the future at the Word Government Summit in Dubai on Monday (February 13). While talking about the future of artificial intelligence, self-driving cars, interstellar travel and more, Musk shared his detailed opinion on, well, aliens.

"Maybe they're among us," Musk said talking about the possibility of extraterrestrial life on Earth.

Adding to that notion, Musk said some people think he is an alien. He quickly clarified that he's not and also knew that would be the most expected response.

Musk also made an interesting assumption that an alien civilisation is bound to take over the galaxy in next 10 to 20 million years. Well, that's still a long way from now, but according to him the smart aliens might be watching us already.

"If there are superintelligent aliens out there then they probably are observing us. That would seem quite likely, and we are just not smart enough to realise it," he said.

For a flamboyant visionary that he is, Musk revealed his wish to die on Mars, and in a natural way.

"I think, given the choice of dying on Earth or dying on Mars, I'd say yeah sure, I'll die on Mars. But it's not some kind of Mars death wish. And if I do die on Mars, I just don't want it to be on impact," Musk explained.

Real or not, it all certainly sounds fascinating. Musk's one-hour interview can be watched on YouTube to get his idea of how the future is shaping up for us. We have embedded the video for you watch it right here.