Two arch-rivals in television industry -- Kapil Sharma and Krushna Abhishek -- will soon come face-to-face.

You must be wondering which show managed to bring them together. It's not a show, but a wedding. Yes, now you guessed it right. Bharti Singh's wedding on December 3 will see both the TV stars together.

Bharti, who has worked with both Kapil and Krushna, invited them along with several other guests, for her destination wedding in Goa.

"Krushna has already booked his tickets and Kapil has also promised me that he will be there with me on my big day. He told me that his film will be released by that time and his show will also go on floors by January-February. So, he will dedicate those 3 days only to me," she told SpotboyE.

For the uninitiated, Kapil and Krushna had been competitors but things took a bitter turn when a few members of The Kapil Sharma Show joined hands with Krushna for The Drama Company after the mid-air brawl between Sunil Grover and Kapil.

However, Bharti said that the two are not rivals but friends. "Arey, they are already friends. Both of them recently met on Diwali as well. The problem is that people don't come to know our positive things. In fact, they will enjoy more than me. Why just them? Manish Paul and Karan Wahi are also planning to do lots of dhamal," she said.

Besides Kapil and Krushna, Maniesh Paul and Karan Wahi will also attend the wedding. In fact, Bharti has invited all the A-listed actors of Bollywood for her D-day although she is aware of their busy schedule.