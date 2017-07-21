Salman Khan will soon start shooting for Dabangg 3 once the team finds a director. Arbaaz Khan, who directed the last instalment, will not helm the third one. The recent buzz is that Munna Michael director Sabbir Khan will take the director's seat.

Mumbai Mirror quoted Sabbir confirming the development: "Yes, I've started working on a plan for Dabangg 3 but I can't say anything until the paperwork is finalised. I am in talks and am really happy that I was one of the directors selected to work on the final script. I plan to catch up on my reading. Travelling makes me write better. I'm hoping to return with an entertaining plot for Chulbul Pandey."

However, the twist is Arbaaz took the issue to Twitter and slammed Sabbir for lying. "Sabir Khan was never approached to direct or write Dabangg 3. His statement in Mumbai Mirror is untrue and rubbish. Extremely disappointing," Arbaaz tweeted.

Is there a cold war between the two filmmakers? Earlier, Prabhudeva's name was also doing the rounds for directing Dabangg 3.

The reason why Arbaaz stepped down from the director's seat was his temper. Salman had earlier revealed the reason as he said: "He gets very hyper so we asked him to chill and take rest. He will produce the film this time."

Is Arbaaz insecure or jealous that other directors have been asked to helm Dabangg 3? We don't know whether Sabbir is lying or Arbaaz is, but we are eagerly waiting to see our Chulbul Pandey back on-screen.