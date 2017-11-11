In a matter of 12 hours, the first pirated copy of Nayanthara's Aramm has hit the internet. The full movie in different qualities has been leaked by torrent sites.

The Gopi Nainar-directorial has opened to positive reviews with the critics and audience hailing the content while whole-heartedly praising Nayanthara's performance. It is a hard-hitting socio-political film with a message.

The film was expected to do good business given the positive word-of-mouth.

Unfortunately, piracy is expected to take a toll on the business of Aramm. Tamil Rockers and a few others sites uploaded the movie in less than 12 hours after the first show of the film. While some of the pirated prints of the film are of low quality, there are a few sites which have got hold of decent quality prints of the movie.

It appears that some of the pirated prints of the movie have been recorded in theatres, and it is actually surprising how one can do that without coming into anyone's notice.

In the recent months, all the films are making it to torrent sites and big-banner films like Mersal and Ajith's Vivegam are also no exception.

The Tamil film industry, like other industries, has often fallen victim to piracy. Vishal, the president of Producers' Council and secretary of Nadigar Sangam, has tried to take a few measures to prevent piracy, but his efforts have gone in vain.

He should not feel alone: Strict measures have been taken by film industries all across the world to curb piracy, but the menace persists.

Almost every big movie is hitting the internet within a day of its release. In some cases, the films are being leaked even before their official release.