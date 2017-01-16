The first teaser of GV Prakash Kumar's forthcoming movie, Adangathey will be released on Monday, January 16. Leading filmmaker AR Murugadoss will be unveiling the video clip directly online.

The makers are set to release an interesting video about Adangathey, which will revolve around GV Prakash Kumar and his female lead, Surabhi, of Ivan Vera Mathiri fame. The teaser is expected to showcase the action elements in the flick.

GV Prakash Kumar has collaborated with newcomer Shanmugam Muthusamy for Adangathey. Bollywood actress Mandira Bedi, who had earlier worked in Tamil with Simbu in Manmadhan, will be seen in a key role.

Sarath Kumar, Thambi Ramaiah, Blade Shankar, Sathyaraj and others are in the cast. The movie has PV Varma's cinematography and Vivek Harshan's editing. GV Prakash Kumar himself is composing the music for the upcoming Tamil flick, which is being bankrolled by Sri Green Productions.

GV Prakash's Bruce Lee

Bruce Lee, starring GV Prakash, was supposed to be released recently on the occasion of Pongal festival. But the release was delayed to avoid clash with Vijay's Bairavaa. The film, directed by Prashanth Pandiraj, has Kriti Kharbanda in the female lead with Rajendran, Bala Saravanan, Ramdoss, Anandraj and others in the cast. The movie will now release in February although the makers are yet to formally announce the release date.