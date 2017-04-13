Aquaman's filming is soon to begin and DC is finalising a few roles last minute. A new update from the DC movie has revealed that another character that will pose a threat to Aquaman Jason Momoa and Mera Amber Heard has been casted.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Dolph Lundgren joins Momoa's Aquaman to play the role of King Nereus of the aquatic kingdom of Xebel. The Expendables actor is prepared to dive deep into James Wan's DC directorial.

Donning a similar cap as the villain, THR shares that the character played by Lundgren will be seen fighting against Aquaman to claim Mera's love.

While more details are awaited, the actor will join the cast of Aquaman in Australia for the filming of the DC movie.

The film has already confirmed few crucial characters with the recent affirmation coming from Nicole Kidman. Talking to Entertainment Weekly, the Big Little Lies actress revealed that she decided to take up the role "to have some fun." She said, "As soon as he said I could wear mother-of-pearl and be a mermaid warrior, I said I'm done. Please. If there is one thing I have to do in my life, I have to be that."

Apart from Kidman, other confirmed cast members include Momoa playing the title role, Kidman as Queen of Atlanna, Heard as Mera, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, as the villain, Black Manta, Wilson as Orm aka Ocean Master and Willem Dafoe as Nuidis Vulko.

The filming begins in May this year. Aquaman is scheduled to release next Christmas, December 21, 2018. But before that, Momoa and Heard will be seen as Aquaman and Mera in Justice League from November 17 this year.