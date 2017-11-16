Italian brand Piaggio's Aprilia SR 150 scooter could soon be getting new colour options. The SR 150 in its new colour range is believed to have started reaching the dealerships of the company and an official announcement can be expected shortly.

Also read: Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650 to be launched in India in second half of 2018

According to Zigwheels, which has also shared the spy images of the Aprilia SR 150 in new paint jobs, the scooter is likely to get four new colours in addition to the existing Matte Black and Glossy White. The new metallic colours are likely to be the Metallic Green, Metallic Silver, Metallic Light Blue and Metallic Dark Blue. From the images, it seems the new colour options are the only addition.

An earlier report had stated that the Aprilia SR 150 would get an update in India by December and would gain adjustable front forks setup in its updated avatar. Aprilia's SR 150 was launched in the country in August last year and the scooter has been earning a fairly good response from motor enthusiasts. However, the scooter has been criticised for its stiff suspension even though a fast scooter like SR 150 requires such a stiff ride.

The Aprilia SR 150 is being manufactured at Piaggio's India plant at Baramati city in Maharashtra's Pune district. The premium scooter comes powered by a 154.4cc 3-valve, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that can churn out 11.39bhp of power and 11.5Nm of torque mated to a CVT unit. The Aprilia SR 150 features an instrument cluster with a twin-pod analog unit for speedometer, fuel gauge and odometer and employs telescopic front forks and a monoshock unit at the rear. It is also offered in Race edition, which gets colour theme and graphics inspired by Aprilia's MotoGP bike, the RS-GP.