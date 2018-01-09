Italian brand Aprilia launched its first locally-produced model in India — the SR 150 premium scooter — in August 2016 for Rs 65,000 ex-showroom, Pune (now Rs 69,000). Despite being priced premium, the SR 150 got a positive response.

The company is now planning to bolster its presence in the premium scooter segment with the launch of yet another scooter model.

The new scooter model in question is the SR 125 and the model has already been spotted in some dealerships. A Financial Express report claims Aprilia intends to launch the new scooter on January 15 and it will be priced around Rs 75,000, on-road, Delhi.

Bookings for Aprilia SR 125 has already started at some company dealerships for a token amount of Rs 1,000.

In terms of appearance, the SR 125 will carry over the styling and design as its bigger sibling — the SR 150. It seems to have the same decals and beak-styled front apron twin headlamp. The rear of the new SR 125 is also expected to get the same styling as the current model in the market.

The only difference over the SR 150 in the SR 125 in the pictures is the absence of the pillion grab rail. It remains to be seen whether Aprilia has opted out the grab rail in the SR 125 for aesthetic purpose or it will be offered as an optional extra.

Under the hood, the SR 125 is expected to borrow the engine of Vespa SXL 125 and VXL 125. The 125cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine develops 9bhp of power along with 8.2Nm of torque in the Vespa twins.

The state of tune will be carried over to Aprilia scooter as well.

Other features such as 14-inch alloy wheels wrapped in 120/70 spec tyres, 220mm disc brakes in the front and 140mm drum brakes in the rear are also likely to be carried over from the SR 150.

Source: Financial Express. Picture Source: Autocar India