Apple is finally launching a series of products, including 10.5-inch iPad Pro, MacBooks, iMacs, and iMac Pro in India. The devices will be made available for purchase in India starting Monday, July 10. They were unveiled at Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) 2017 in San Jose last month.

The good news is that the devices will come with a lower price tag following the introduction of Goods and Services Tax (GST) by the Government of India.

The Apple MacBook Air is priced at Rs 77,200 for the 128GB variant and Rs 92,500 for the 256GB model. It sports a 13.3-inch (diagonal) LED-backlit display with 1,440x900 pixel resolution, powered by a 1.8GHz dual-core Intel Core i5 processor and comes packed with an 8GB RAM.

The 13.3-inch MacBook Pro (2017) without TouchBar is now priced at Rs 1,04,900 for 128GB model against Rs.1,09,900 before the introduction of GST and Rs 121,100 for the 256GB, while the 256GB storage variant with TouchBar is priced at Rs 1,47,900. The 512GB version of the 13.3-inch MacBook Pro (2017) with TouchBar is priced at Rs 164,100.

The devices sport a 13.3-inch (diagonal) LED-backlit display with IPS technology and 2,560x1,600 native resolution at 227ppi pixel density and come packed with an 8GB RAM. The MacBook Pro without TouchBar is powered by a 2.3GHz dual-core Intel Core i5 processor while the variant with TouchBar has a 3.1GHz dual-core Intel Core i5 chipset.

Apple's 15-inch MacBook Pro is priced at Rs 195,800 for the 256GB version and Rs 228,100 for the 512GB. It sports a 15.4-inch (diagonal) LED-backlit display with IPS technology and 2,880x1,800 native resolution at 220 pixels per inch, powered by a quad-core Intel Core i7 chipset and comes packed with a 16GB RAM.

Apple's 12-inch MacBook is available at Rs 1,04,800 for the 256GB storage model and Rs 1,28,700 for the 512GB variant. They sport a 12-inch (diagonal) LED-backlit Retina display with IPS technology and 2,304x1,440 resolution at 226 pixels per inch, powered by a dual-core Intel Core m3 / dual-core Intel Core i5 processor, and come packed with an 8GB RAM.

The 10.5-inch iPad Pro is available at a price starting Rs 50,800 for the 64GB srorage model with WiFi, Rs 58,300 for the 256GB version and Rs 73,900 for the 512GB option. The WiFi+Cellular model with 64GB is priced at Rs 61,400, 256GB variant at Rs 68,900 and 512GB model at Rs 84,500.

As for the 21.5-inch iMac, the 2.3GHz dual‑core Intel Core i5 processor without Retina display model is priced at Rs Rs 90,200, the 3.0GHz quad‑core Intel Core i5 with Retina display model at Rs 1,06,400, and the 3.4GHz quad-core Intel Core i5 with Retina display version at Rs 1,23,700.

On the other hand, the 27-inch iMac is available at Rs 1,47,400 for the 3.4GHz quad-core Intel Core i5 model, Rs 1,66,000 for the 3.5GHz quad‑core Intel Core i5 version, and Rs 1,90,400 for the 3.8GHz quad‑core Intel Core i5 variant.