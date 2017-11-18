The Visitor's Center at Apple's all-new Apple Park campus opened for the general public on Friday morning. Apple is allowing Apple fans to visit the Park at Cupertino location to figure out the campus and purchase souvenirs and snacks.

As per Apple, "Visitors can learn about the world's largest naturally ventilated building and view one of the largest on-site solar energy installations in the world. Visitors can also choose to lift the entire roof off the building to peek inside to the collaborative office pod layout."

According to Mac Rumors, Apple Park features a cantilevered carbon fibre roof which is designed to look like it floats, along with stone, walls staircases, and terrazzo floors that match the aesthetic of the rest of the campus.

There is a big 3D model of Apple Park which provides guests with information related to the campus via an augmented reality experience with the help of a dedicated iPad.

There is also a store area which offers a range of Apple products and accessories, including Apple Park-exclusive T-shirts, hats, postcards, baby onesies, playing cards, and tote bags. A cafe is also built into the Visitor's Center which offers coffee, tea, and snacks.

Visitors also have access to the top floor for a beautiful view of the main building. From the roof terrace, visitors can see more than 9,000 trees in the Park.

The Apple Park Visitor's Center is open from 9 am to 7 pm on Monday through Friday. On Saturdays, it opens at 10 am and closes at 6 pm, and on Sundays, it opens at 11 am and closes at 6 pm.