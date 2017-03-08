There has been a growing consensus that Apple iPhone 8, the company's next-generation flagship smartphone, is likely to be released later this year with an OLED screen. But a new report on Wednesday contradicted the previous speculation saying that the rumoured iPhone model is merely a prototype that may not go into production.

According to a new report from Japan's Mac Otakara, Apple may call the 2017 iPhone 8 the "iPhone Edition," which is likely to be announced alongside the iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus at a September event. The report also said that the Cupertino-based tech giant is working multiple prototypes of the iPhone 8, with some of them using an LCD display while others are being tested with AMOLED displays.

In addition, Apple is said to be testing iPhone 8 prototypes with and without the Touch ID home button. The company is also reportedly testing chassis designs made from glass, aluminium and white ceramic.

According to Mac Otakara, Apple is yet to decide which materials and technologies it will go with for mass production. The only features the Apple is almost certain to incorporate with the iPhone 8 are a 5-inch usable display, wireless charging and dual cameras, Mac Otakara reported.

Previous reports from Nikkei and the Wall Street Journal, suggested that the iPhone 8 could feature a 5.8-inch OLED screen, a "glass-sandwich" design and a fingerprint sensor integrated under the display. Mac Otakara claimed that Apple is indeed working on a similar iPhone prototype, but it is unlikely to manufacture the model in 2017.

KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also said last month that the upcoming iPhone would feature a 5.8-inch display with 5.15 inches of usable screen space. Kuo also believed that some space on the OLED display panel would be reserved for virtual buttons.

Wednesday's Mac Otakara report, however, said that all these recent predictions were based on Apple's requests for material samples. To finalise anything, Apple needs to have the confirmation on the availability of components in time for production.

When it comes to launch, Mac Otakara said the 4.7-inch iPhone 7s and the 5.5-inch iPhone 7s are expected to be launched in September, but the "iPhone Edition" could be delayed for a bit longer.